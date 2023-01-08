My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Ochaco MVP After Newest Episode

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now back up and running with new episodes this year as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has dubbed Ochaco Uraraka the MVP for the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with the major war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front and ended with some massive losses on both sides of the onslaught. Now the series is going to be exploring the fallout of everything that went down during the first half of the season, and it's going to be some heavy emotions to break down.

My Hero Academia's anime is making its way through the final moments of the Paranormal Liberation Front arc with Episode 127 of the series as Ochaco Uraraka and the other heroes are trying to rescue as many people as possible from the damaged areas. Fans loved seeing the young hero push herself as far as she could to save everyone, and that's why she's been honored as the newest MVP for Season 6 because of how much she tried to help:

Why is Ochaco My Hero Academia's Newest MVP?

Episode 127 of My Hero Academia explores the immediate fallout of the massive fight between the heroes and villains, and while both sides took some major losses, the episode served as a good reminder that they aren't the only ones involved with the war. All of the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire still need help, and Ochaco and the other still active heroes are now scrambling to save them. But it's a tough path forward as the chaos is a lot more brutal than the heroes have ever dealt with.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops the Anime's Heaviest Scene Yet | My Hero Academia Season 6 Ending Teases Part 2's Arcs | My Hero Academia Kills Major Hero in War Fallout

It's a reality check in many ways for the heroes who might have gotten into the business for the wrong reasons, and while Ochaco faces this same kind of realization as all of the others, she still pushes forward because it's the right thing to do as a hero. That's why she's the MVP of the episode, and now it remains to be seen what's next for her in the final episodes of the season.

What did you think of Ochaco in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!