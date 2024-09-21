My Hero Academia Season 7 Makes Major Change to All For One

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in its final few episodes for the Summer, and with the newest episode of the anime has made a major change to All For One. My Hero Academia is working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains, but each episode has turned the fight in either direction. At any given moment it seems like both the heroes and villains are on the winning side with new tricks or plans, but it's now starting to seem like All For One continues to be ahead of everyone else as he keeps getting stronger.

This has only gotten truer with the latest episode of My Hero Academia as All For One's stolen Rewind continues to make his body younger. As All For One takes more damage, his body is getting further back into the prime of his life. It's made access to all of his quirks easier than before, but it's also seemingly a one way trip. That's the case for the latest episode too as All For One has been replaced by a new voice actor bringing this younger version of All For One to life, Hiroshi Kamiya.

My Hero Academia: Who Is All For One's New Voice Actor?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 continues the heroes' struggle against All For One, and the villain continues to brush off all of the efforts with relative ease. Despite the Shiketsu High School students making it to the battlefield and supporting Tokoyami's attacks in their efforts, All For One is only getting stronger he continues to use all of the quirks at his disposal. It's here that Hawks notes how much Rewind has impacted the villain, and figures out that All For One's quirks count as internal and thus aren't taken away as All For One's body changes back to its prime.

All For One also notices this change as well, and reveals to himself that the more damage his body takes from the heroes, the more Rewind continues to wind back his age and body when it recovers. This has altered him further than before as he's now a young adult version of himself, and with it comes a new voice actor. My Hero Academia has announced that Hiroshi Kamiya is now the voice for All For One's new younger form, replacing the former star behind the villain, Akio Ohtsuka.

My Hero Academia: Who Is Hiroshi Kamiya?

Kamiya is a great late stage lock for My Hero Academia as it heads into its uncertain future. With the manga now ended, it's likely that the My Hero Academia anime will be ending fairly soon as well. Anime fans might recognize Kamiya's work as notable characters such as Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece, Kusuo Saiki in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. and more. If he's going to serve as the new voice of All For One in the fights to come, then the star has quite a lot on their shoulders for what's to come.

Kamiya will serve as the final voice for the villain in these final battles (until All For One makes an appearance within Tomura Shigaraki, of course), and that also means that My Hero Academia still has some huge moments for the villain before Season 7 comes to an end in just a few more weeks. The fights are only going to get more intense from here on out, so catch up with My Hero Academia's Season 7 episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.