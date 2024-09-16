My Hero Academia Season 7 Expands the Warfront With Some Long-Awaited Allies

My Hero Academia is now in its final stretch of episodes for Season 7, and the newest episode has expanded its fighters as Shiketsu High School's young heroes finally make their way to the battle. Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes are now deep in the final fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and each time they seem to make headway against them the villains only seem to get stronger. But as the villains get stronger with each episode, the heroes are starting to band together with even more allies joining their side in the last few episodes.

The tide of the war has started to turn as the heroes have been getting some unexpected help from new allies. These include former villains like Gentle Criminal, La Brava, and Lady Nagant, and the newest episode takes it even further with even more hero students from Shiketsu High School. After playing such a big role in the series during the events of the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc and the Remedial Course arc, the students are now popping in at a crucial time for the final fights.

funniest thing to ever happen in mha pic.twitter.com/07DwXBmDFU — not lena (@bluegreytan) September 14, 2024

Shiketsu Returns in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 sees Shiketsu High School suddenly appear in the fight against All For One. As Hawks and the others were struggling against All For One's regained power in the episode, Hawks is saved thanks to Camie Utsushimi's ability to craft illusions. She makes one for Hawks, and it takes the hit against All For One instead. It makes for quite the hilarious mix up for Fumikage Tokoyami as well as Camie's illusions take on a much different kind of style than Hawks ever had.

Camie's not the only one that shows up, however, as the rest of Shiketsu's students soon follow for support. It's revealed that they were defending another stronghold for civilians, and were readying to take those who had fled from another one. But when those new people didn't arrive, Shiketsu figured out something was going wrong and decided to step into the battle themselves. It's here that they joined the fight, and Inasa Yoarashi's quirk really comes into play as he quickly sweeps up many of the Twice Doubles into multiple tornadoes with ease.

#MyHeroAcademia SHIKETSU IS HERE!!!



Primary reason I love this comeback is because we actually get to see Inasa’s true potential in a heated battle setting



Like, LOOK AT THIS, THE DUDE IS JUST MAKING WHOLE TORNADOES ALL OVER THE PLACE, that’s CRAZY pic.twitter.com/m3e9drL7k5 — ZheroG (GENTLE Edition 🤍💜) (@glennster2363) September 14, 2024

Why Shiketsu's Return Is Important

Shiketsu High School played a fairly significant role during the Provisional Hero License Exam as they served as the main rival school against Class 1-A. Each of them had their own powerful abilities, and their ideologies clashed with the young heroes of U.A. Academy and it led to a pretty direct rivalry throughout the exam. This even led into the results of cede exam as both U.A. and Shiketsu had some notable failures such as Katsuki Bakugo and Yoarashi, and they needed to work together much more closely later.

It was a bit unfair for Camie as she was replaced by Himiko Toga before the exam, and thus failed without really getting a chance to take the test herself, but as a result, series creator Kohei Horikoshi was able to bring her back in the series later and fully reveal her illusion ability. Now it's come in clutch in the final fight against All For One, and she, Yoarashi, and the rest of Shiketsu have come in full to bring this fight full circle. With this war it had felt rather contained to just U.A. itself, so this shows that every hero student is wrapped up in everything that's been happening thus far.