My Hero Academia Season 7 Trailer Hypes Deku’s Final Quirk

My Hero Academia is gearing up to return with new episodes later this week as Season 7 gets more intense, and the newest trailer for the season is hyping up the debut of Deku’s final One For All quirk! My Hero Academia has been blasting its way through the final battles between the heroes and villains, and things have only seemed to be getting worse for the heroes as Tomura Shigaraki and All For One reach new levels of strength. But thankfully, a much needed turn in the rhythm has come with Deku making it to the floating U.A. Academy battlefield.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been in the midst of yet another hiatus this Summer due to other programming in Japan, but it’s going to come back with some of the hardest hitting action yet. With Deku vs. Shigaraki on deck as the next major fight we’ll be able to see, the newest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 7 kicks off that fight in full with the tease of the ultra powerful quirk that Deku has yet to use as he’s been holding it back for just this moment. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 Release Date

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 is titled “A Chain of Events, Across the Ages” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “With the help of many people, I was able to return to the Coffin in the Sky to fight against Tomura Shigaraki. But…Kacchan…and everyone else…” The episode will be officially premiering on Saturday, August 17th in Japan following a brief break for the Paris Olympics 2024 coverage, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll soon after it hits overseas.

You can currently catch up with the previous six seasons of My Hero Academia with Crunchyroll as well, and can find Kohei Horikoshi’s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada beginning on October 11th. TOHO Animation teases My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such:

“‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”