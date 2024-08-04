My Hero Academia Kicks Off Final Deku vs. Shigaraki Fight

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been making its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode has officially kicked off the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki. My Hero Academia Season 7 has been running at full steam ever since the anime started these final fights between the heroes and villains, and the heroes’ plan was to separate all of the key villains into different areas. It was meant for Deku and Shigaraki to fight in the skies above U.A. Academy, but Deku himself had been separated to a much different battlefield thanks to Toga.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has since seen Katsuki Bakugo and the other heroes trying to survive against Shigaraki’s overwhelming power for as long as they can, and it’s been clear that the heroes have as a result paid some high prices for this short time in battle. But thankfully when all hope had seemed lost, the anxious wait for Deku to get to the battlefield has finally ended and now Deku can take on Shigaraki in full after all of this build up and waiting.

Deku smashes Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12

My Hero Academia: Deku vs. Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 sees the heroes rallying together to try and protect the fallen Bakugo from being injured by Shigaraki even worse. Though his heart has stopped, the other heroes are trying their best to heal his severe wounds and bring him back to life. But all the while, Shigaraki is only getting stronger as his body has started to change to compensate for how much damage he’s taken (and not healed from thanks to Erasure) through the fight thus far.

This left Mirio needing to buy time for two seconds, and thankfully it was revealed at the end of the episode that this was because Deku finally made his way to the battlefield. On the flight there, the One For All past users had been worrying about All For One’s changes as it seemed like he was amassing more quirks as the time passes. But this means it’s something else for Deku to worry about later as now he’s here to face off against Shigaraki.

Striking the villain in a quick way with a strong smash to start off their final fight on the right foot, it’s now time to see Deku facing off against his greatest foe when My Hero Academia Season 7 returns with its next episode.