My Hero Academia Season 7 Drops Mirio’s Cheekiest Moment Yet

My Hero Academia Season 7 took things to a new level for Mirio Togata in the newest episode. My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final battles between the heroes and villains, and there has been a great struggle against Tomura Shigaraki. The plan was to separate the villain from All For One in a new U.A. High School battlefield in the sky, but didn’t go as expected as Izuku Midoriya was also separated from the others. This meant that the heroes there have to survive against Shigaraki for as long as they can until Deku can get there.

It’s been much easier said than done in just the short time the battle has taken place, there have already been some massive injuries and deaths at the villain’s powerful hands. My Hero Academia continued the fight against Shigaraki in the newest episode, and sees Mirio actually take Shigaraki by surprise in a way that either the heroes or villains didn’t ever expect. By doing what he does best, Mirio made Shigaraki laugh for long enough that Deku was able to deal a big attack at just the right moment.

My Hero Academia: Mirio Moons Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 continues the fight against Shigaraki, and the heroes are starting to lose hope. Shigaraki’s body has evolved to a new level in order to compensate from all of the damage he’s taken through the fight thus far. With this new form, the heroes are struggling to damage the villain even more. As they attempt to revive Bakugo from all the damage he took in the previous episodes, Shigaraki took aim at him completely to make sure the hero would stay down.

With only two seconds left before Deku could arrive, Mirio had to act fast. Shigaraki had taken out the other heroes with this new form, and had been ignoring Mirio through the fight as he didn’t seem like a threat without the support of the others doing the actual fighting. But with this two second window, Mirio remembers that Sir Nighteye believed in his ability to make other smile. It’s here that he used his power to bury in the ground and stick out his butt at Shigaraki to make a pun.

This doesn’t exactly make Shigaraki laugh, but it throws him off for just long enough for Deku to arrive and the real fight between Deku and Shigaraki to begin in the next episode.