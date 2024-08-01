My Hero Academia Season 7 Posts First Look at Episode 12

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a big weekend. Not only will the hit manga come to a close this weekend, but its seventh season will make its return. On Saturday, My Hero Academia season seven will post its 12th episode, and we just got a first look at the big release.

After all, this latest episode of My Hero Academia has big shoes to fill. “Light Fades to Rain” broke the fandom’s heart with its Bakugo cliffhanger, and this week’s episode will explore the aftermath of what we witnessed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the first stills from My Hero Academia season seven episode 12 are live. The images are tough to take in, but they show how our heroes are reacting to Bakugo’s death. The boy managed to awaken his quirk while battling Shigaraki, but even still, the fight was too much for Bakugo. In a final burst of energy, Bakugo’s heart exploded from all his efforts, and we can see Best Jeanist looking over the boy’s body in one of these episode stills.

There is no doubt Best Jeanist is in shock over Bakugo, and he is not alone. Monoma and Aizawa are shown in another episode still with tears tracking down their cheeks. They have a responsibility to keep Shigaraki restricted, but even still, the villain is a powerhouse. He forced Bakugo into a corner, and in yet another still, we can see Shigaraki holding up Mirko who is looking furious about the fight.

Finally, My Hero Academia has released a fourth still that brings Edgeshot center stage. The pro hero is a quiet force in the anime, and while we haven’t seen much of him in action, Edgeshot is a high-ranked hero for a reason. It seems he is in disbelief about Bakugo, and if you have read the manga, you will know Edgeshot’s future is forever changed by Bakugo and his sacrifice.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can find the anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll as season seven is still streaming. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!