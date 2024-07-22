My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Episode 12

My Hero Academia is moving forward with its current season, and so far, it is shaping up to be one of the anime’s best. Back in the spring, season seven made a name for itself as Class 1-A prepared for war, and now the fight is on. The show’s most recent episode marked a massive turning point in the series, and now, we have been given our first look at episode 12 ahead of its premiere.

As you can see below, the first promo for My Hero Academia season seven episode 12 is live. The reel is somber, and to be honest, that description puts things lightly. At the end of episode 11, netizens watched as Bakugo Katsuki gave his life in battle. The hero’s heart imploded during a final sprint against Shigaraki, and this promo follows up on that tragedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/glennster2363/status/1814622076801519864?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Given what this reel holds, well – Eraserhead and Best Jeanist are lost in grief over the ordeal. We can see some more reactions over Bakugo here, and we know the worst is to come. At the end of the episode 12 promo, we can see Deku is on his way back to U.A. High School to face down his foe. However, you can just imagine how Deku will react when he sees Bakugo dead from Shigaraki’s hand.

Clearly, the stakes have never been higher in My Hero Academia, and season seven is far from done. The fate of the world as of our heroes know it is on the line. So if you thought episode 11 was rough, well – just wait and watch what is next.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia promo? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!