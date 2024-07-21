My Hero Academia Season 7 Brings Bakugo’s Awakened Quirk to Life

My Hero Academia Season 7 has reached a new phase of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode took Katsuki Bakugo’s quirk to a new level with an awakening! My Hero Academia is now working its way through the final fights against the key villains in a series of big collisions, and the latest episodes have shifted their focus to the fight against Tomura Shigaraki in the sky high U.A. Academy battlefield. Bakugo and the other heroes are needing to do what they can to hold out until Izuku Midoriya can make his way to the fight.

My Hero Academia’s previous episodes saw Bakugo and the others trying to make due against Shigaraki’s seemingly invincible body, and this continues with the newest episode as each of the heroes are struggling to deal any damage to the villain. Bakugo might have taken a massive hit from Shigaraki in his first attempt, but after watching the villain’s moves, Bakugo goes for one final strike as his Quirk is awakened to a new level thanks to how far he’s been pushing it with his Cluster bombs.

My Hero Academia: Bakugo’s Evolved Quirk Explained

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 sees Bakugo watching over the fight against Shigaraki. He might have failed to deal significant damage with his new Cluster explosive move that he launched on the villain previously, but he also refused to give up. Despite clearly hitting his limits both physically and emotionally, Bakugo was still keeping an eye on Shigaraki and used a brief opening to make his move. As it turned out, this was the biggest move he could possibly make in this fight. It might also have been his last.

Bakugo then begins to strike at Shigaraki, but starts to move at a speed never seen before. He’s quick enough to dodge Shigaraki’s attacks. It’s revealed that through the training to use his new Cluster type move, the beads of sweat he had been storing up in his palms have instead begun to pour out through the rest of his body. This propels him at a speed and power he’s never been at before, but it’s soon made clear that even this isn’t enough to take down Shigaraki. The villain’s just become far too strong, and Bakugo just isn’t at that level yet.