My Hero Academia Shares New Season 7 Episode 5 Images

My Hero Academia's seventh season might not be the anime's last, but it is setting the stage for the grand finale of Class 1-A. As Deku and his friends prepare to take on All For One and Shigaraki, the young crime fighters had to deal with one of their own as UA Academy's traitor was revealed. To get fans hyped for the next episode, the shonen anime adaptation has released a new preview for the fifth episode of its seventh season that has some serious bombshells.

To get fans up to speed on what has happened so far in My Hero Academia's seventh season, the latest episodes began by focusing on the fight between America's Star And Stripe and the heir of All For One, Shigaraki. While Kathleen Bate had some serious power thanks to her all-powerful Quirk, New Order, it wasn't enough to save her own life as she died fighting against the young villain. Luckily, Star And Stripe's sacrifice wasn't in vain, as the damage she laid on Shigaraki gave Deku and company a brief reprieve. While the young heroes of Class 1-A are working on their Quirks, they came to learn that Aoyama was the traitor of the series.

My Hero Academia Season Seven Episode 5 Preview

While the final arc is well underway in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, the storyline has already ended in the manga. Without diving into spoiler territory, the big fight has come to an end and creator Kohei Horikoshi is about to dive right into an "Epilogue" that will examine the future of Hero Society. While Horikoshi has yet to confirm how many more chapters the shonen series has in the tank, the idea that Deku and his friends' story will end this summer seems like a safe bet.

(Photo: BONES)

(Photo: BONES)

(Photo: BONES)

(Photo: BONES)

Can't Stop Twinkling was revealed to be the traitor in UA Academy's midst but there was more to the story than simply the young crime fighter being a secret villain. Aoyama had been working for All For One in an effort to make sure that his parents wouldn't suffer his wrath, especially since they owed the villain for granting Aoyama his Quirk.

Want to stay updates on My Hero Academia's final arc? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy.