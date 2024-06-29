My Hero Academia Announces Anime Break

My Hero Academia's latest episode sees the heroes celebrating. Thanks to Shoto Todoroki doing the impossible and taking down his brother Dabi, heroes young and old are feeling good about their chances in defeating All For One, Shigaraki, and the scores of villains that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front. Unfortunately, the danger is far from finished as All For One is fighting to eradicate all the crime fighters in his way. As the battle continues to heat up, the anime is taking a quick break as the first cours has ended and the second cours of the season is set to begin.

Without diving into spoiler territory, the latest episode of the seventh season changes the game in several ways. While Shoto might have defeated his older brother, the number one hero Endeavor doesn't have much of a chance to celebrate his youngest son's victory. Endeavor and Hawks are trying to take down All For One and despite the tag-team effort to take down the "Demon Lord", it's not going to be an easy task for the top two heroes. Luckily, the top crime fighters receive some unexpected backup when it comes to fighting for Hero Society's future.

My Hero Academia Hiatus Announced

My Hero Academia's seventh season will be off next week, as confirmed by the official website, as the first cours of the latest season has drawn to a close. With the short break, episode ten of season seven will land on July 13th and based on how the recent installment ended, it's going to be a long wait for many anime fans.

As fans know, My Hero Academia's manga will end this August as the final fight has already ended in Weekly Shonen Jump. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has certainly earned a rest after spending years focusing on Deku and Class 1-A and the mangaka has yet to confirm if any sequels and/or spin-offs will continue the UA Academy universe. Despite whether this is truly the last time we'll see the anime heroes, the legacy of My Hero Academia won't soon be forgotten.

