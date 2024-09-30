My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Toga's Last Stand

My Hero Academia is now one crucial step closer to its Season 7 finale, and the anime is sharing the first look at Himiko Toga's last stand against Ochaco Uraraka with an early preview for the penultimate episode. My Hero Academia Season 7 got off to a late start earlier this Summer, so that means that while the Fall 2024 anime schedule is already kicking in and we're getting a ton of new shows, My Hero Academia still has a couple of episodes to go before Season 7 comes to an end. Episodes that will feature the end of some key battles.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has two more episodes before it comes to an end, and these final episodes will be revealing some more crucial fights that need to go down before heading into the eighth (and potentially final) season of the anime. Ochaco has been struggling against Toga ever since the war began, and it's only gotten tougher as Toga has been using Twice's power to create an army of Twice doubles. But there's a hidden sadness within all this power, and it's a sadness that Ochaco is still hoping to get to the bottom of as their fight reaches its end.

My Hero Academia: What's Next for Toga vs. Ochaco?

When we had last seen Toga in action, she had hid herself within the Twice doubles she used with her late friend's copied power. But there was a bit of a heartbreaking twinge to it, however, as while this is clearly helping the villains, it's made Toga come to a terrible realization. Because while she's able to use Twice and Ochaco's powers thanks to how much love she has for the two of them, it's a love that's not shared with the rest of the League of Villains' members. Because she can't copy Shigaraki or Dabi's abilities, she's figured out that she doesn't love them in the same way as she did Twice.

This has rocked Toga as her love has been what has fueled her in the series to this point. The final war against the heroes has been one twist of the knife into her after another as after confessing to Izuku Midoriya, she was rejected and once again felt ostracized by how different she was from the rest of the modern hero society. It's something Ochaco has been clued into as someone who has also been fighting with love, and it's something Ochaco hopes to settle in her final fight against Toga before the war (and the season) comes to an end.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20

The penultimate episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 is titled "A Girl's Ego," and will be airing on Saturday, October 5th in Japan. The episode will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres, and the promo for the episode teases this final clash between Toga and Ochaco with, "The menace of Sad Man's Death Parade is sweeping over the Gunga Village site. In the midst of that, Uraraka finds Toga's real body and tries to find out her true intentions. Inside the girl is sadness...desire...and warped feelings..."

As teased by the preview, this is going to be the final clash between Toga and Ochaco. With the latest episode settling the fight against Dabi once and for all, Toga is one of the last key villains that needs to be defeated before My Hero Academia can more forward to Season 7's finale, and the grand finale for the anime overall in the future.