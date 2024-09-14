My Hero Academia Post-Credits Scene Reveals Toga's Heartbreaking Weakness

My Hero Academia Season 7 is shaking things up in big ways with each of its final episodes, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode revealed a heartbreaking weakness that even Himiko Toga didn't expect to have. My Hero Academia has been making its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains through the season thus far, and the anime is reaching its final few episodes of the season for its run this Fall. But as My Hero Academia Season 7 prepares for its grand finale, each of the heroes and villains find themselves in an unexpected place.

The war between the heroes and villains has led to some major losses on both sides in My Hero Academia, but one loss that really hasn't been matched was Twice. His death really made a pivot in the series to showcase just how serious these final fights between the heroes and villains would get from that point on, and Toga had been hit the hardest emotionally as a result of that loss. It's led to her final plot of copying his quirk to make an infinite army of doubles, and Toga has hit an unexpected brick wall.

(Photo: Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 - TOHO Animation)

Toga Finds Out Her Hidden Weakness

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 sees Toga continue to use Twice's quirk to create a massive army of doubles that are now squirming their way into the other battlefields. Hawks and the other heroes are trying their best to focus their efforts on All For One and the major actual threats, but Hawks and All For One soon figure out something different about the Twice doubles this time around. Because while Toga has access to Twice's quirk and is using it to copy the other members of the League of Villains, those doubles aren't making a difference.

When Twice created a double of someone, that double was able to use that person's quirk. It's why Hawks decided Twice was too big of a threat to live for the fight ahead, and seeing the army of doubles in action worried him about the state of the war to come as well. But it's different with Toga. As with the post-credits scene for the new episode, Toga realizes that the doubles of the League of Villains members that she's trying to make don't have access to those quirks (like Shigaraki without Decay and more).

My Hero Academia: What Is Toga's New Weakness?

As Toga soon discovers, and as what Ochaco Uraraka was putting together as well, she can't use the quirks from Shigaraki or the others because she doesn't feel the same love that she felt for Twice. The evolved version of her quirk allows her to use the copied abilities of those she copies, but her individual hang up is that she has to actually have love for them. So while she was clearly enjoying being a member of the League of Villains and favored the group, she didn't have any real love for them on the level as she's had with Twice.

So while it's still very dangerous that she's been able to use Twice's ability to make an infinite amount of doubles, it's not as tough as each of them are pretty much as strong as the other doubles. The heroes won't have to deal with infinitely copied versions of Shigaraki's decay or Dabi's flames. It's also just dealing a ton of emotional confusion and damage to Toga as a result.