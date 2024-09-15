My Hero Academia Season 7 Reveals Tokoyami's Awakened Quirk: What Does It Do?

My Hero Academia Season 7 has moved forward with a crucial new step in the fight between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode of the anime has shown off the full power of Fumikage Tokoyami's quirk. My Hero Academia has been steadily getting ready for the grand finale of the franchise as Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes have been facing off in their final fights against Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and all of the other villains. It's led each of the heroes to show off their biggest moves, and now it's time for Tokoyami to shine.

My Hero Academia's previous episodes have seen Deku and the other heroes trying out their final gambits to deal as much damage to the villains as they can, but it's been a tough case for All For One. Endeavor and Hawks did deal a respectable amount of damage to the villain in the fight previously, but then All For One used an ability to rewind his body and return it to the peak of his power. It's been a much bigger challenge to overcome, but it's one Tokoyami is willing to do head on with his new Ultimate Move.

BONES COOK WITH TOKOYAMI AWAKENING SCENE



THANK YOU BONES

THIS SCENE IS AMAZING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/txRWkdrQic — coolguy |EA IS BACKKK (@thecoolguy501) September 14, 2024

What Is Tokoyami's Ultimate Move?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 continues the chaos across multiple battlefields as while Deku is still fighting against Shigaraki, the other heroes are struggling against All For One. The battle has changed in some significant ways, however, as due to the flux of powers in the environment, the weather has changed around them. It's covered everything in dark clouds, and it's become the perfect environment for Tokoyami too. In fact, he quickly devised a plan with the other heroes to use his ability to its fullest extent.

As Hawks tries to land a blow on All For One and fails, the villain is priming himself to use even more combinations of his abilities to take out the heroes. But suddenly, a massive Dark Shadow begins to loom overhead. It's revealed that Tokoyami has been building Dark Shadow to this new size thanks to the help of a hero nearby giving him a place to quickly hide out and build it up. As Tokoyami explains, thanks to the dark clouds overhead he has been able to fully manifest Dark Shadow to a bigger size than ever before.

Tokoyami Attacks All For One

As Tokoyami grows this Dark Shadow to a huge new level, he thinks to himself that while All For One might say he's a dark lord who rules over darkness, Tokoyami has been spending all his life within this darkness and has become one with it. It's here he strikes All For One with Black Abyss: Light of Baldur to send the villain crashing to the ground. Tokoyami ended up being the perfect foil for All For One as his quirk is one that the villain couldn't really steal just by touching its darkness.

He reveals that he was there to support Hawks and Endeavor in the first place because All Might explained that when All For One had touched Endeavor's flames, it wasn't enough to steal his quirk. So thanks to Tokoyami having a quirk that would hit All For One without giving him a chance to steal it, this major move with Dark Shadow is likely going to be one of the most successful attacks on the villain in the fight so far. But at the same time, this war is also far from over as My Hero Academia Season 7 continues.