My Hero Academia Season 7 Poster Hypes Endeavor and Hawks vs. All For One

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now working its way through the final key fights between the heroes and villains, and a new poster is gearing up for the fight between Endeavor, Hawks, and All For One coming in the next episode! My Hero Academia's anime has finally kicked off the final war between the heroes and villains, and the first major move from the heroes' side was to separate each of the key villains into different battlefields. And one of the fights that resulted of this separation was the long awaited final confrontation between the brothers, Dabi and Shoto Todoroki.

My Hero Academia's newest episode saw the Todoroki brothers settle their beef, but the one thing that Dabi had pointed out was the fact that Endeavor wasn't the one to face his son himself. But it was also explained that this was actually requested by Shoto as Endeavor would be one of the only pro heroes left who can actually fight against All For One. Now we're going to see this in the next episode, and My Hero Academia's gearing up for this big fight with a special new poster that you can check out below.

My Hero Academia: Endeavor and Hawks vs. All For One

With the fight between Shoto and Dabi ended in My Hero Academia's newest episode, My Hero Academia Season 7 will now move onto the fight between Endeavor and All For One. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 is titled "Extras," and will be airing in Japan on Saturday, June 29th in Japan before being available to stream with Crunchyroll shortly after. This fight will see the top two heroes go up against the top villain, and will likely be one of the biggest fights we've seen in the season thus far.

In order for this final plan against the villains to work, each of the heroes needs to win their respective fights to keep them all separated. This is truest for All For One because if he makes his way to Tomura Shigaraki's side, then the two of them will complete their fusion and will be completely unstoppable. With Deku currently rushing his way to the Shigaraki battlefield, each of the heroes needs to fight for as long as they can in order to settle this major war once and for all.

You can now catch up with all seven seasons of My Hero Academia thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.