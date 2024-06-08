My Hero Academia Announces Theatrical Event For Todoroki "Family Reunion"

While there are quite a few battles that will make up My Hero Academia's final fight, one of the biggest is set to feature a confrontation featuring the oldest and youngest sons of Endeavor. Shoto Todoroki is stepping up to the plate to be the number one opponent of his older brother Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki. To celebrate this family reunion, My Hero Academia is planning a theatrical event that will not only bring the fight to the big screen but will feature some big guests from the shonen franchise.

One of the biggest moments of My Hero Academia's sixth season was during the Paranormal Liberation War, wherein Dabi played his trump card. Revealing that he was secretly the son of Endeavor and Rei, Toya detailed how he hadn't died as many thought, but instead became a villain working under All For One and Shigaraki. Not only did this fact break Endeavor, but it also threw a massive curveball at the general public, who had the family abuse of the number one hero laid out before them. Not only did the villains amass to destroy Hero Society, but the public's confidence in their protectors was shattered.

Dabi Vs. Shoto Is Coming To The Silver Screen

The My Hero Academia event will arrive in Japan on Saturday, June 22nd at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills. On top of airing episodes seven and eight of the anime's seventh season, the event will have the voices of Shoto Todoroki and Dabi in attendance. Yuki Kaji and Hiro Shimono will answer questions and address the fight that will pit brother against brother.

The seventh season might be the start of the final battle, but it won't house the grand finale of the series. More than likely, the eighth season will be the anime adaptation's last, as My Hero Academia's manga is already in its epilogue arc. While Kohei Horikoshi hasn't shared how many more chapters the series will have before it comes to an end, it's a safe bet that 2024 will mark the last year we receive new chapters in the beloved superhero shonen series.

Want to stay up to date on the Todoroki family reunion that might destroy Hero Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Class 1-A.