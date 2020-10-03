My Hero Academia Fans Freak Out For Season Five's First Trailer

My Hero Academia's fifth season is set to launch in the spring of next year, setting the stage for a battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, and fans are reacting with some big moves in expressing their excitement via social media! With season five set to introduce a lot of new elements to the world of UA Academy, when it comes to both the heroes and the villains, the universe of this popular Shonen series will never be the same once this next installment drops in the spring of 2021!

What do you think of the newest trailer for My Hero Academia? What are you most looking forward to seeing in the fifth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!