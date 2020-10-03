My Hero Academia Fans Freak Out For Season Five's First Trailer
My Hero Academia's fifth season is set to launch in the spring of next year, setting the stage for a battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, and fans are reacting with some big moves in expressing their excitement via social media! With season five set to introduce a lot of new elements to the world of UA Academy, when it comes to both the heroes and the villains, the universe of this popular Shonen series will never be the same once this next installment drops in the spring of 2021!
【ヒロアカ5期PVが来た!】
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』#ヒロアカ TVアニメ第5期のPV第1弾解禁!
2021年春 読売テレビ・日本テレビ系にて放送スタート決定!!
YouTube→ https://t.co/vbg1oYzNN9#heroaca_a #ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/sy1FumEXKF— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) October 3, 2020
What do you think of the newest trailer for My Hero Academia? What are you most looking forward to seeing in the fifth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!
Looking Good
The trailer for #MyHeroAcademia season 5 just dropped & boy does it look good I am so beyond excited!!! I can't wait for spring 2021!! Got glimpse of #allmight and he is lookin Good! Can't wait to see him & everyone else too! Here's a screencap I got of AllMight from the trailer pic.twitter.com/K5K0LdgdYl— Neko May (@MandaLHoltz) October 3, 2020
WHAT HAPPENED
all of us rn because of the My Hero Academia season 5 trailer pic.twitter.com/eelM9zgRLG— ً lei⁷ (@93BKG) October 3, 2020
Shinso Comin'!
Let's Go!
LES FUCKING GOOOO MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5 TRAILER IS OUT— Certified_PaPi (@frncrys_) October 3, 2020
Smiles Everyone
Me when i see my hero academia trailer pic.twitter.com/SPSGEZ7IZW— veronica (@laveronicass) October 3, 2020
In One Word: Epic
I’m hooked!!!!! Season 5 is gonna be EPIC!!!! #MyHeroAcademia #Myheroacademiaseason5https://t.co/a6EZXfrrrN— Ronnie Killings (@scorpio1019) October 3, 2020
Where's Dabi And Hawks Though?
Wait dabi and hawks doesn't appear in the trailer?? #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/0KQjD1ONLC— 🎃Joudy🎃 (@chisuic) October 3, 2020
Yay Indeed
My Hero Academia Season Five! 😁
Yay yay yay yay yay yay yay yay! 😁😁😁 https://t.co/6vOAyBZqzu pic.twitter.com/15NEfH4UWM— Sam (@SamQwerty19) October 3, 2020