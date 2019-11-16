My Hero Academia Fans React To Series’ Big Emotional Reveals

Aside from this season giving us some hard hitting fights like Overhaul squaring off against the League of Villains and Midoriya battling against Sir Nighteye in an attempt to join his agency for his new work study, the most recent season of My Hero Academia has managed to tug on our heart strings quite a few times. Specifically, All Might laying out his back story to Midoriya and informing him of the prophecy that may very well result in his death was an emotional scene to be sure.

With tears shed by both characters and audiences alike, My Hero Academia has managed to be an excellent anime franchise thanks to its ability to juggle numerous emotions with ease. Now, viewers are expressing their thoughts about some of the most hard hitting emotional beats of the most recent episode across the internet, proving that the story of Midoriya can still make us shed some tears with the best of them!

Michael Jordan Lays Things Out Perfectly

Today’s episode of My Hero Academia left me like this pic.twitter.com/ancR3A7PhM — 🎄🎅🏼☃️ Efren 🎄🎅🏼☃️ (@GsanchezEfren) November 9, 2019

The Director Should Be Here To Stay

Need Mukai to remain as director for My Hero Academia going forward. Visuals this season are looking the best yet. This man is taking the foundation that Horikoshi establishes, and perfectly building on them to give scenes their own unique sense of tension, dread, emotion, etc. pic.twitter.com/nP2keeUQ2n — Maityoman (@maity0man) November 9, 2019

It Was A Rollercoaster

Today’s episode was a rollercoaster of emotions for both Deku and I~#MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/IiZlQWC3F3 — Zeroth (@Zer0Reviews) November 9, 2019

Such Emotion

MY HERO ACADEMIA:



I’ve cried at this show as well. It gives me such emotion – especially all Mights scenes. I love this show and I feel like it has the potential to truly become one of the greats. It is amazing and I cannot wait to see more – also Izuocha is just so cute pic.twitter.com/JwiPSs2rjc — Sync ~ ❤️ マイケル (@michael_sync_) November 10, 2019

Old Energy, Cold Shivers

Same feel same energy S1 and now S4, another heartbreaking but also a cold shiver episode from #MyHeroAcademia that gives you strong emotion .. this is one of the reasons you should watch MHA pic.twitter.com/7HGFkoVoAu — ᴀᴢᴋᴀ sᴛᴀɴᴢᴀ (@Azkastanza) November 9, 2019

It’s Hard To Handle

I watched the new #MyHeroAcademia episode. Deku is so emotion driven, it’s part of what makes him such a great hero, but he’s still got so much room to learn and grow. Mirio is awesome, I love him. All Might being Deku’s dad is so wholesome, I can’t handle it. Gorgeous art. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/Wa4HnrUVg1 — Ari Silverleaf (@AriSilverleaf) November 9, 2019

Pretty Feelsy

This week’s My Hero Academia was pretty feelsy. Following the feelsy vibes I’ve been anticipating. Preparing my emotions for the rest of the season. Idk if I’m ready for all the feels lol. Also the preview for next week, HYPE. Get ready folks, Red Riot is coming 🔥 — Emmanuel GAINz Senpai 👊🏼💪🏼 (@OTAkuGAinz) November 9, 2019

Plenty of Emotions

Saw the latest My Hero Academia episode and it did a great job expressing the strong emotions from the characters through the intense music scores and the somber and uplifting backgrounds. No action, but plenty of emotions. Can’t wait to see the other internships. — Rav3n Mad (@Rav3nM) November 9, 2019

Hit Me Like A Train

This episode just hit me with a train of emotions. When the hero tells the apprentice that he is his hero😭#MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/5OrXBKqRug — ヘルナンデス ケルビン (@KelvinH_11) November 10, 2019

More Emotion Than The Manga