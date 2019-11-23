My Hero Academia Sees Aizawa Give One Impressive Pep Talk

Eraserhead, the tough as nails teacher of Class 1-A, has gotten a lot of play recently in the My Hero Academia franchise. From an exploration of his past taking place in the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, to this latest installment, the quirk erasing hero has definitely had more time dedicated to him than normal. Aizawa has been a difficult teacher to Midoriya and his classmates in the hope that his “tough love” would assist in their journey to becoming professional heroes. This week, Eraserhead continued his hot streak in teaching with an epic motivational speech.

In the latest episode, a gathering of heroes took place in order to decide the best method of attack in taking down Overhaul and his Yakuza. With Overhaul’s plan uncovered, aka using a special drug to eliminate the quirks of anyone in his way, top heroes and local vigilantes alike are attempting to put together a plan for the coming conflict. With Midoriya and Lemillion kicking themselves for not being able to save Eri from the clutches of her adopted “father”.

Eraserhead confronts Midoriya, Lemillion, and several of their classmates, stating that if it were up to him, he would have originally canceled their work studies when it came to confronting Overhaul and company. The upcoming mission will be one of the toughest the students have ever faced, and Aizawa is of course worried for their safety. However, Eraserhead is also well aware of their abilities and personalities, stating that even if he tried to stop Midoriya and company, they would most likely find a way around such a ban and get involved regardless.

Instead of shutting the young heroes down, Aizawa instead delivers a pep talk, stating that “if they’re going to do this, they have to bring down Overhaul by the books”. Placing his fist against Midoriya’s heart, Eraserhead gives his young protege and friends just the “kick in the pants” that they needed to amp themselves up for the coming battle.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.