My Hero Academia Short Gives Overhaul Arc a Purrfect Makeover

My Hero Academia's biggest villain in its fourth season was clearly Overhaul, the leader of the Yakuze who attempted to change the world by creating a quirk erasing drug with the help of a kidnapped young girl named Eri, but one fan has decided to add some levity to the proceedings of this dire story arc by giving all characters involved a feline makeover! With Midoriya and Mirio attempting to save the girl from her predicament, all the characters involved in this final titanic battle are given a hilarious cat aesthetic that definitely makes the events far more hilarious.

This is not the first time that this anime fan artist has given an anime franchise a feline makeover, with the artist previously diving into the world of Saitama and his friends that reside within the franchise of One-Punch Man! Using the original audio tracks and the soundtrack for the battle, it definitely shows the prowess of the artist that they are able to animate the impressive battle scene from My Hero Academia by using their computer generated animation to present Midoriya, Mirio, Overhaul, Eri, and the Eight Bullets in entirely new ways!

Twitter Artist Mekhi Moss shared this impressive animation that takes the familiar players of My Hero Academia's fourth season and gives them all feline aesthetics in order to make the life or death battle with Overhaul all the more hilarious:

What everyone wanted to happen in the overhaul arc🗿 pic.twitter.com/pzlI1bLIwb — Mekhi Moss (@M_doodoo49) April 18, 2020

The battle against Overhaul ended with Midoriya teaming up with Eri, with the young girl's quirk consistently healing him and allowing Deku to access the full force of his power of One For All, creating a new power up that was titled "Infinite 100%". Using the full extent of his strength, Midoriya was able to defeat Overhaul, taking a page from the battles of Saitama by unleashing a series of punches that seemed as if they were giant in appearance thanks to the stylistic animation used by Studio Bones.

We look forward to seeing what other cat themed animations this fan artist unleashes in the future and if they will tackle different fight scenes from familiar Shonen anime franchises!

