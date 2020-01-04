My Hero Academia Creator Promises the Manga Will Be Even Crazier than Heroes Rising

The second big film in the My Hero Academia franchise, Heroes Rising, took a major risk as it flung far forward into the current run of the manga series and this means that fans currently following the anime will be privy to some of the more surprising elements that have not made their anime debut yet. But one of the more surprising developments since the film was announced was that it features a story that series creator Kohei Horikoshi once had in mind for the series’ actual finale. But with this idea now serving as the catalyst for Heroes Rising, can the official series top it?

According to a quote from Horikoshi himself in a special giveaway for those checking out Heroes Rising in theaters in Japan (as shared and translated by @aitaikimochi on Twitter), the creator is ready to take on the challenge of making a better finale and promises something “even crazier” is coming in the manga’s future.

As Horikoshi states, “Did you guys enjoy the movie? How did you like the Deku & Bakugo team up fight? I’m glad I was able to write that scenario. However, the manga will have something even CRAZIER! Overcome hurdles with this movie!” Given that the film puts the entirety of Class 1-A in the fight against a powerful group of villains, whatever Horikoshi has in mind for the end of the actual series must be something intense.

In fact, Horikoshi revealed that he’s now writing the series with the end clearly in mind. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the end of the series is anytime soon, but it does mean that we’ll have to keep a closer eye on every new development and reveal as they will most likely play a greater role in the series’ endgame.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is now running in theaters in Japan, and Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States and Canada in early 2020. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”