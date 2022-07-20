My Hero Academia Finally Addresses Shigaraki's Beef With Bakugo

My Hero Academia has been getting more and more intense as the final war continues, and the newest chapter of the series has finally addressed why Tomura Shigaraki has a particular interest and beef with Katsuki Bakugo in the first place. The final war between the heroes and villains are continuing with the newest chapters of the series as while the fights against Dabi and All For One have reached a temporary stopping point, Shigaraki himself is still very much at full form. Bakugo and the others have been struggling against him so far, so it's been a tough pill for the explosive young hero to swallow.

When we had last seen Bakugo and the other heroes facing off against Shigaraki, the explosive young hero was launching himself at the villain with everything he had. But Shigaraki is not backing down in the slightest, and as he continues to fight against Bakugo, it's starting to swirl up all of those memories from before. While it had seemed like Bakugo was a person of interest for Shigaraki and the others, the newest chapter of the series reveals that the villain really only cared about Bakugo in the first place because he was so close to Izuku Midoriya.

Chapter 359 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Bakugo had collided with Shigaraki and both of them took on some major heavy damage. Shigaraki explains how Bakugo's new ultimate move worked and was impressed to see him pull it off, but also noted how his growth had no real interest to him in any way. In fact he really doesn't care about how Bakugo feels about it in any case as he outright states to him that the only thing about him that caught the villain's interest in the first place was how he's closer to Izuku than anyone else.

This is part of the Shigaraki that's been absorbed by All For One as Shigaraki never really seemed to talk this way in the first place. That means All For One's interest to Bakugo only amounts to how it impacts Izuku, and this throws in more salt into the wound. Because Bakugo's not only taking on some heavy physical damage, but his confidence in his own strength has taken a hit as well. It's certainly not going to be much better for Bakugo going forward either.

How do you feel about Shigaraki's interest in Bakugo? Does it explain their connection through the series so far?