My Hero Academia Announces Exclusive Shigaraki Funko Pop

My Hero Academia fans aren’t afraid to ask for what they want. Aside from more Todoroki scenes, fans have aimed their biggest requests at Funko figures, and it seems a big ask is finally about to get granted.

Yes, that’s right. More villains are about to join the anime’s Funko lineup, and Shigaraki Tomura is ready to lead the charge.

Recently, Galactic Toys let fans know they will have an exclusive Funko figure of Shigaraki go live soon. The figure, which can be seen below, shows how intricate the character’s mold looks.

Galactic Toys exclusive Tomura Shigaraki coming soon! pic.twitter.com/7U6gXFGx1a — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) July 22, 2019

As expected, Shigaraki is shown with all his usual hands attached to his face. To the right, part of an eye can be seen peeking behind a finger. Shigaraki also has several hands hanging on to his forearms, and the rest of his outfit is canon-compliant down to his red shoes.

So far, there is no word on when this figure will go live, but fans are hoping this Shigaraki Funko goes up sooner rather than later. After all, there are not many villains currently represented in My Hero Academia‘s lineup. Heroes like Izuku Midoriya and All Might are easy to find, but the same cannot be said for the League of Villains. Now, it turns out Galactic Toys will be bringing that representation to the main stage real soon.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.