My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate Season’s “Best Episode”

The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s fifth season focuses on Shigaraki dealing with the threat of the present and the bloody memories of his past, and fans of the Shonen series are reveling in the bloody story that is considered by many to be one of the best installments of the season to date. As Shigaraki attempts to destroy the major obstacle in his path via the Meta Liberation Army’s leader, Re-Destro, it’s clear that the end of this story is set to change the world of UA Academy forever as the League of Villains’ stories are revealed.

Shigaraki’s origin is definitely not for the faint of heart, with the young villain discovering his Quirk in the worst way possible as his decay wipes out his entire family. Though he inadvertently kills his sister, mother, and grandparents when his powers manifest, he purposefully uses his Quirk to murder his father, realizing that he has a definite taste for blood and destruction. Unsurprisingly, Shigaraki is taken in by All For One, with the main villain not just bringing him into the fold to create an heir, but also in order to turn the knife in All Might, as Tomura is in fact the grandson of Nana Shimura, the former symbol of peace’s mentor.

