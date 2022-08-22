My Hero Academia Draws Out Shigaraki's Worst Lesson Yet

My Hero Academia is now making its way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series has drawn out Tomura Shigaraki's worst lesson yet! The final war against the villains has reached a heated new stage as while the heroes have been trying their best, the fights against Shigaraki, All For One, and Dabi are far from over. It's something that Shigaraki made sure to really put a stamp on with the newest chapter of the series as he continues to draw on each of the heroes' main character flaws.

Shigaraki has been a particular point of interest in this final war as Izuku Midoriya has been speeding towards his final confrontation against the villain. It's been tough for the heroes to buy enough time for Izuku to get to the scene, however, and unfortunately Shigaraki has been tearing through each of their efforts. It's why his lesson to the heroes in the newest chapter hits so hard too as he emphasizes that for as much as the heroes have planned, it still was far from enough to make an actual difference.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 363 of My Hero Academia picks up after its previous deadly cliffhanger with the unfortunate confirmation that Shigaraki has indeed killed Katsuki Bakugo in battle. It's here he begins to gloat about what this death will do to Izuku whenever he finds out, and further emphasizes that the heroes just were not prepared enough for the battle this time around. He noted that because the heroes are so rare now following the Paranormal Liberation Front War, the heroes were forced to put Bakugo and the other young heroes directly on the front lines.

Doing so condemned each one of these young heroes to a terrible fate, and regardless of their efforts, it just wasn't enough people or plans to deal with the villains this time around. Shigaraki is much stronger than ever before, and with the heroes being as weak of an overall force as they are, this was really going to end up with some major casualties. There has been a lack of overall death in the series to this point, so it seems that now the floodgates have been opened as Shigaraki stamps down this terrible lesson.

How are you feeling about Shigaraki in this final war so far? Was this a tough lesson for the heroes to learn?