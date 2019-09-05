My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Shoto’s Latest Gullible Flub

My Hero Academia fans know and love Shoto Todoroki for the man he is. The aspiring hero has had a rough childhood, but his friends at UA Academy have shown him a better way to live. Still, his sheltered upbringing has given the boy some ticks which fans hope he never loses, and one just reared its head in the best of ways.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there readers met up with Class 1-A after a long break. The group has been busy honing their skills, and it is time for them to embark on media training. Mt. Lady is the hero tasked with teaching them her tricks, but poor Todoroki is gullible enough to fall for some of his outlandish phrases.

“If a looker like you suddenly showed up, I think my heart would burst out of my chest,” the Pro Hero tells Todoroki, but he just looks concerned by the comment.

“Do you have a heart condition,” he asks.

This sort of things happens just a few panels later when Mt. Lady gives her final notes to the boy. She tells Todoroki that smiling will comfort those he’s saving as well as turn him into a genuine lady-killer. But as it turns out, Todoroki hates the label as he’d rather lock up murderers then become one.

“My smile will kill women,” the boy asks with a stutter, solidifying his adorable place with fans.

These sort of deadpan moments happen to Todoroki a fair bit, and fans love the hero all the more for it. All of the students in Class 1-A have things they must overcome to become top heroes. For Todoroki, he will have to find a way to be more approachable, but that doesn’t mean he has to lose naivety along the way.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019