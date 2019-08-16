My Hero Academia Spin-Off Reveals Bakugo’s Love of Scary Stories

My Hero Academia has a ton of spin-off stories that don’t just dive into the world at large within the universe of UA Academy, but also take closer looks at the characters we’ve grown to know and love. In My Hero Academia: Vigilantes for example, we’re given closer looks into the early lives of Eraserhead and Present Mic as they attempt to graduate from the tough preparatory school themselves to become some of the greatest heroes the world has ever seen. Now, the spin-off title of My Hero Academia Smash! shows us a spooky new side to our favorite rival, Bakugo.

Twitter User Doodlelot shared the pages from the spin-off series that shows Bakugo’s love of “Creepypasta”, the online scary short stories that became so popular that they were even adapted into a television series on the SyFy network with Channel Zero:

if you are fan of MHA then please go read this side manga (MHA smash) this stuff is hilarious pic.twitter.com/lMGMasOu6x — doodlelotl (@Doodlelot) August 15, 2019

Bakugo’s love for scary stories makes sense for the character, as the explosion wielding quirk hero is usually looking for his next thrill through a personality that is riddled with anger and impatience. This fact is hilariously revealed via Midoriya telling Bakugo that he’s been taking detailed notes on his personality and abilities, which was a slightly altered event that took place earlier in the My Hero Academia series.

Midoriya and Bakugo have been rivals since the very start of the franchise, even with Deku not having any quirks to speak of at the start, the pair were attempting to find new ways to ascend to higher levels of power. Their personalities however couldn’t be more different as Deku is somewhat quiet and altruistic, while Bakugo is loud, abrasive, and his manneurisms match with his heroic powers. While Bakugo can sometimes seem more like a villain than a hero, when the chips are down, his heroic nature always shines through.

