Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Confirm [SPOILER] Is A Traitor?

My Hero Academia is moving into a new arc, and fans are ready to see how the heroes in Class 1-A will fare. The group’s internship period went awry, but things don’t look like they will improve from here on out. After all, the manga’s latest chapter hinted at a big twist for one of Izuku’s friends.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know that chapter 167 had a lot in it. While most of the issue saw Class 1-A return to class as usual, it ended with an ominous note about Yuga Aoyama.

Yes, the over-dramatic hero became the manga’s center of attention quite quick, and fans are questioning if the kid is a traitor. After all, chapter 167 did end with the boy acting rather strange towards Izuku before he straight-up stalked the hero in their dorms. The manga’s last panel depicted Aoyama peering into Izuku’s bedroom as the hero slept during the early morning, and the flamboyant hero looked – well – insanely creepy.

For now, there is no word on what is up with Aoyama, but the manga does give a few hints. Izuku is freaked out when the hero-in-training tries to feed him, and he gives some narration after the fact.

“Something strange, yes. His behavior left a strong impact, but, Aoyama was a man whom I could never read until he finally started to reveal his true nature,” the manga explains. The chapter even thanked fans for all their patience as “that man” prepares to make his move at last.

There is a chance Aoyama has been playing a long con all this time. The hero may be feeding information to the League of Villains as a mole, but fans think there is another seedier secret behind Aoyama’s shift. His sudden change and new obsession with Izuku have fans thinking Toga used her Quirk to transform into Aoyama. The unsuspecting hero may have been taken by the League so Toga could use him as an entry point to UA Academy, and no one would be any wiser since Aoyama’s odd behavior is often par for the course.

