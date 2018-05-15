‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Its Heroes’ Big Makeover

My Hero Academia‘s third season has just take a major turn at the end of the latest episode as the League of Villains scored a major victory against Midoriya and the rest f the hero students, but it’s about to get even wilder before the season is said and done.

Some of the characters undergo a big makeover in the next arc of the series, and now their looks for the anime have been revealed in a new batch of spoilers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia below, so read at your own risk!

****

Full picture of colored anime versions for Kirishima, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, Deku, and Iida’s outfits during their Rescue Mission, from the Heroes Battle cards! Kirishima looks so pretty AHHH, and Todoroki is so cute LOL pic.twitter.com/HSCBpRhgO1 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 14, 2018

The third season of the series is currently adapting the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attack in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

But fans have seen that the series is already setting up the next arc, “Hideout Raid.” In that arc, pro-heroes attack the base of the League of Villains in order to rescue that kidnapped student and there’s a huge battle at the end to cap it off. But before this happens, a few of the students prepare for a secret rescue mission by changing into fancy outfits.

These outfits can be seen on the art for the series’ Heroes Battle cards, as the anime version of Midoriya, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, Kirishima, and Iida’s outfits are teased for a full release once the anime reaches this point in the story.

Seeing as how they look so good just with these blurry Shonen Jump images, it will certainly be tough to wait for their eventual reveal.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.