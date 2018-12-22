‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Reveals First Poster

The upcoming live-action stage play adaptation of My Hero Academia has revealed its first poster, and it features Deku, All Might, Todoroki, and more.

The poster reveal comes in conjunction with Jump Festa 2019, an event currently being held in Japan. The live-action stage play also revealed its first teaser trailer as well. You can check out the poster below:

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12, 2019 through April 21, 2019 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26, 2019 to April 29, 2019, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play currently includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Ryota Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Nagato Akui as Minoru Mineta, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

It’s not all stage play news when it comes to My Hero Academia, though. The anime adaptation’s next season also saw a new teaser trailer debut at Jump Festa 2019.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.