My Hero Academia Teases Next Chapter’s Epic Fight

My Hero Academia is building up to its most epic arc yet, as the Pro Hero and villain worlds have each put together and trained massive armies. The Pro Heroes, police, and U.A. Class 1-A have all banded together into a strike force for good. Meanwhile, the League of Villains and Tomura Shigaraki have banded together to form the “Paranormal Liberation Front”, which has concocted a scheme for a massive terrorist strike on all of Japan, with the lofty goal of destroying the current social order regarding quirks and their use. While the Meta Liberation War hasn’t yet officially begun, the first salvos have been fired, and now My Hero Academia is teasing an epic fight to come!

Warning! My Hero Academia Manga SPOILERS Follow!

Thanks to a spy in the Paranormal Liberation Front’s ranks (Pro Hero Hawks), the Pro Hero / Police / Student strike force identifies a major asset from the villain’s army: Dr. Ujiko, All For One’s right-hand man, and the developer of Nomu beasts. In chapter 260 of the My Hero Academia manga, the heroes storm Jaku Hospital where Dr. Ujiko works, trying to bring the villain down and cut off a major resource for Shigaraki’s army.

During the raid, the heroes make two critical discoveries about Dr. Ujiko:

Ujiko has an especially rare quirk, which is Hyper-Regeneration. It slows down his aging process, and also allows him to perform another crucial function for the League of Villains… Ujiko, it turns out, has mastered the process of replicating and cultivating quirks, and has compiled a huge lab in his hospital, where those cultivated quirks are stored.

As it is revealed in the manga, the Dr. Ujiko that the Pro Heroes arrest is just a double, as the doctor has cultivated Twice’s quirk, and used it literally be in two places at once. However, Rabbit Hero Mirko hops her way through Ujiko’s lab, discovering a back room where the not-so-good doctor is seemingly hiding out. Meanwhile, Ujiko’s Nomu beasts are released from stasis and storm the hospital halls.

As the issue ends, the stage is set for the first big skirmish in the Meta Liberation War is set to kick off, and it’s going to get super real, super fast – especially if Dr. Ujiko releases the new and improved Shigaraki from his stasis tube!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.