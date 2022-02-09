My Hero Academia Theory Breaks Down the Villains’ Trojan Horse Plan

Toga has become one of the most popular villains in the roster of My Hero Academia, with the final battle of the manga about to take place as creator Kohei Horikoshi moves the players into their proper places. With the series reaching its finale, fans are coming up with a plausible theory that Toga is set to take a major role in the villains’ plan of attack, seeing the blood-guzzling member of the League of Villains acting as something of a “Trojan Horse”

One of the most terrifying aspects of Toga, which was revealed recently in the fifth season of the anime adaptation, has been the development of her Quirk in that she now has the ability to use the Quirks of whomever she transforms into. Using the blood of Ochacho, aka Uravity, to kill a number of members of the Meta Liberation Army, the latest chapters of the Shonen’s manga series have shown us that Dabi has a vial of Twice’s blood, with Toga apparently set to gain the abilities of a man that could create infinite doppelgangers at his leisure. With Toga looking to avenge the death of Twice at the hands of Hawks, the final war has become that much more deadly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Users have come up with a theory that My Hero Academia’s Toga will act as a Trojan Horse for the Paranormal Liberation Front, having the ability to not just disguise herself with the appearance of her victims, but also now having the ability to create an army of duplicates thanks to Twice’s Quirk:

https://twitter.com/yorsknife/status/1490404973024272395

#mha342 #MHASpoilers

OH MY GOD!!!!! Troy was a city “30kms” from another city in Turkey.

THE TROY IN MHA IS “30km” from UA!!!

THE ORIGINAL TROY CITY IS KNOWN FOR ITS FAMOUS TROJAN WAR!!!

DOES THIS MEAN THIS WHERE THE WAR WILL HAPPEN TOO???!!!!!! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/l7nRO1D7jo — Sam/Kitten💚⭕️🧡 #BKDKFOREVER Dynama Supremacy🙌🏼 (@Kacchansbabee) February 3, 2022

Creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, has stated that there is around one more year of stories left in the future of My Hero Academia’s manga, though the mangaka has been tight-lipped as to whether or not the heroes of UA Academy will return for a sequel series or spin-off in the future. As the heroes and villains prepare for the final war, it seems that Toga is set to play a major role and will most likely be staring down Uravity as her final opponent considering the two have some serious beef to work out, especially when it comes to the mutual crushes they have when it comes to Midoriya.

Do you think Toga is set to be the villains’ Trojan Horse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.