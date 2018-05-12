‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Have A Crush On A Strange New Villain

Introduced alongside the mysterious Dabi as a villain who wanted to team together at the end of season 2, the latest episode of My Hero Academia‘s third season finally put Himiko Toga into action and fans are reacting in an unexpected way.

The deadly villain sparred against Ochaco and Tsuyu, and made a huge impression on fans due to her mix of cuteness and violent tendencies. She was after the two young students’ blood for an undisclosed reason, and even manages to disclose the crush she not only has on the former Hero Killer Stain but Izuku Midoriya as well.

But despite her deadly, and frankly odd nature, fans have certainly gotten a crush on the character as she’s much different than the foes of the series presented so far. Coined as a “yandere” who uses violence to hide her cuteness, fans are far more glued to the screens than one would expect.

Read on to see how fans are responding to Toga, and let us know how you feel about the character in the comments!

@LossThief

Toga is the purest soul in MHA if you really think about it pic.twitter.com/wIRew7FCCi — B-Rei-ve New World (@LossThief) May 12, 2018

@GLOCOgaming

@Toga_HimikOwO

@vestenet

Himiko Toga has a brilliant soul and a beautiful smile, and if you can’t respect that, kindly log the fuck off pic.twitter.com/6jFmCCQwMz — vestenet (@vestenet) May 12, 2018

@Chaoskush95

I’ll say it again, Toga is best girl! pic.twitter.com/k7ymF9nJHQ — ?”Watch Gintama” Chaos ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ ? (@Chaoskush95) May 12, 2018

@itsleoo98

Best yandere Toga is here! pic.twitter.com/HGepmwcXCD — leo (@itsleoo98) May 12, 2018

@klancetwt

OCHACO WAS SO POWERFUL SHE LEFT TOGA SHOOK AND I’M HERE FOR THAT !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1qygX6cyDe — loki lives on • iw spoilers (@klancetwt) May 12, 2018

@OtakuFanGirl18

Toga is the personification of every fan girl ever about a character they love pic.twitter.com/RLnsdfDsDZ — The Otaku Fan Girl (@OtakuFanGirl18) May 12, 2018

@PatrickDearden

The new My Hero Academia episode was as amazing as always. Finally having Toga introduced as well was amazing. Her voice actor does a really good job and it fits nicely, due to reading the manga I already knew what was gonna happen but it’s still really enjoyable to watch! pic.twitter.com/bRkG6sVM9J — 『PATRICK』 (@PatrickDearden) May 12, 2018

