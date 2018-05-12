Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Have A Crush On A Strange New Villain

Introduced alongside the mysterious Dabi as a villain who wanted to team together at the end of […]

By

Introduced alongside the mysterious Dabi as a villain who wanted to team together at the end of season 2, the latest episode of My Hero Academia‘s third season finally put Himiko Toga into action and fans are reacting in an unexpected way.

The deadly villain sparred against Ochaco and Tsuyu, and made a huge impression on fans due to her mix of cuteness and violent tendencies. She was after the two young students’ blood for an undisclosed reason, and even manages to disclose the crush she not only has on the former Hero Killer Stain but Izuku Midoriya as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But despite her deadly, and frankly odd nature, fans have certainly gotten a crush on the character as she’s much different than the foes of the series presented so far. Coined as a “yandere” who uses violence to hide her cuteness, fans are far more glued to the screens than one would expect.

Read on to see how fans are responding to Toga, and let us know how you feel about the character in the comments!

@LossThief

@GLOCOgaming

@Toga_HimikOwO

@vestenet

@Chaoskush95

@itsleoo98

@klancetwt

@OtakuFanGirl18

@PatrickDearden

@G0ffThew

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts