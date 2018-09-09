‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Toga’s Quirk

It’s been a long time coming, but it seems My Hero Academia is ready to reveal a special Quirk to fans. Toga Himiko is out for blood in the anime, and it seems the heroine has a rather practical reason for doing so.

You know, since her Quirk revolves around blood.

This weekend, the latest episode of My Hero Academia went live, and it answered a long-held question about the girl. As one of the League of Villains members, Toga has gained quite a following with fans, and it seems her ‘Best Girl’ status leveled up when her shapeshifting Quirk was made public.

As it turns out, Toga’s power is called Transform, and it’s a dangerous one.

“By ingesting someone else’s blood, she can transform to look like that person,” the anime revealed after fans saw the Quirk at work.

Fans were given a chance to see the power up close when Toga revealed she had taken the identity of a student taking the Provisional Hero License Exam. The girl snuck into the event under the guise of Camie, one of the fan-favorite heroines who debuted in this latest arc. As it would seem, fans never met Camie herself but simply saw what the Shiketsu High School student looked like. The girl fans saw fight was actually Toga, and the girl managed to swipe some blood from Izuku Midoriya before she hopped out of the exam early to head back to her team’s base.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.