My Hero Academia Cosplay Casts A Dark Shadow Over Tokoyami

Within the history of the franchise of My Hero Academia, not every hero and villain has similar appearances, as the likes of Tokoyami proves with his avian appearance alongside his Quirk of Dark Shadow, and one fan has been able to capture the two sides of this young hero that had made a name for himself as one of the strongest students of Class 1-A! Though Tokoyami didn't get much of the spotlight within the recent fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime, he has been making up for that and then some in the manga's War Arc!

In the pages of the manga, Tokoyami is currently facing one of his most difficult battles to date, rallying against both Re-Destro and Gigantomachia, putting his Quirk to the test and giving us the most ruthless version of his Dark Shadow. As the series marches forward, Tokoyami went from an unsure aspiring crime fighter to being one of the strongest super heroes in the business today. On top of these fights, Tokoyami was able to assist his mentor Hawks who was nearly killed in his life or death battle against Dabi, the flame wielding antagonist who has been trending recently thanks to the revelation of his identity!

Instagram Cosplayer Ixtran Cosplay shared this amazing version of Tokoyami and Dark Shadow in celebration of the release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising onto home video, showing off one of the strongest heroes currently residing within Class 1-A at UA Academy:

What do you think of this amazing cosplay for Tokoyami and his Dark Shadow? Do you think Tokoyami will survive the events of