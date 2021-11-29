My Hero Academia Fans Sound Off on Its Big Traitor Reveal

My Hero Academia dropped a bombshell on fans this week when its new chapter turned Class 1-A upside down. The whole ordeal came to light when All For One and the League had a chat with Shigaraki. It was there a cliffhanger came to light identifying the traitor at Izuku’s school, and fans understandably have a lot to say about the situation.

So please be warned! There are huge spoilers below for My Hero Academia and its traitor. Turn around if you don’t want to be spoiled!

Now, let’s break things down a bit. My Hero Academia revealed the big traitor at UA High School is none other than Toru Hagakure. The girl has been a member of Class 1-A since the school went into session. Of course, that makes their betrayal all the worse, and netizens are freaking out.

Of course, lots of My Hero Academia fans are ready to throw Hagakure under the bus. Thanks to her intel, UA High School was invaded way back when, and Thirteen garnered some major injuries alongside Eraserhead. From Izuku’s mall incident to the training camp fiasco, Hagakure gave Shigaraki an in to wreak havoc, and that is what he did.

No matter her motives, plenty of readers are ready to see Hagakure outed, but others aren’t quite so brutal. Hagakure’s time with Class 1-A must have changed her in some way. Izuku has that kind of impact on people, so others want Hagakure to redeem herself before she answers to her crimes. You can find a slew of these reactions down in the slides below, and you can bet social media will have more once Hagakure’s backstory comes to light.

Did you see this huge reveal coming? Or did you expect My Hero Academia to lay blame on someone else? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

