My Hero Academia Director Gives Big Update on Season 5

My Hero Academia is doing plenty of work behind the scenes right now, and that is all thanks to the anime. While the manga keeps fans entertained week after week, the anime's team is pulling out all the stops for season five. After all, the anime is set to make its comeback in December, and a new update on season five has fans feeling good about the project.

Over on Twitter, the update came from the sound director of My Hero Academia. Masafumi Mima is known for sharing content on social media, and they have given several sneak-peeks at production on season five. Now, the sound director says work on the soundtrack is done, and they are excited to see how the final product turns out.

"Our good work [on My Hero Academia]ended today... I totally forgot about time and immersed myself in the song selection [for season five]. I'm addicted to working as it's like playing a game," Mima shared. "It was a treat! Let's go home! Plus Ultra!"

As you can see, Mima is happy to have wrapped work on the season's music, and it falls to the animation team now to sync up the chosen tracks. This update has fans curious about how much production is left on season five. The show has several months to go before it even thinks of debuting. But with the soundtrack secure, fans could see. New trailer drop for My Hero Academia before too long. Jump Festa is right around the corner, and the annual convention would be the perfect place to gift fans with a new look at season five!

