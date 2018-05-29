Is ‘My Hero Academia’s Latest Villain Really Ripping Off Deadpool?

A new crop of villains have made their way into My Hero Academia, and it seems one, in particular, is drawing some comparisons to Marvel’s Deadpool.

The character in question is My Hero villain Twice, and you’d be forgiven for making the comparison after hearing the character speak. Besides the crazily expressive eyes and full mask, Twice also sports a very break the fourth wall approach to dialogue, and his actions and mannerisms are typically quite animated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sound familiar? Many fans think so too, bearing a resemblance to Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth Deadpool. Some are also comparing him to Skullomania from the Street Fighter franchise, but that would be more int he looks department. Personality wise he’s a dead ringer for Wade Wilson.

As you can see in the clip, you could just about swap them out and get the same result. Sure Deadpool’s humor would be a bit raunchier, but the effect would be the same. You can judge it for yourself in the clip included above.

For those unfamiliar, Twice is also known as Jin Bubaigawara, and is part of the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad. One of his more distinguishing features is the duality of his personality, a side effect of his Quirk. At times he will flip-flop between being complimentary of his friend Dabi and then quickly segue into an insult, and at times he struggles just to keep from splitting into two.

As his name implies, Twice’s Quirk gives him the ability to clone things, and most often that means cloning himself, something Deadpool definitely would be jealous of. He also has extremely sharp measuring tapes embedded in his wristbands and can slice through just about anything with them.

Obviously, there are some similarities, but they also have different motivations and go through differing internal conflicts. Twice is many ways isn’t sure who he is, wondering if he is indeed the original version or a clone of his own making that killed the original. That’s a bit deeper than most of Wade’s internal discussions lately, though Wade has a bit more of a compassionate and endearing quality than Twice shows on a regular basis.

So, is Twice just a Deadpool ripoff, or something different altogether? Let us know in the comments!

H/T Reddit