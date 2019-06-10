Start Your Training With My Hero Academia U.A. High School Uniform Sneakers

If you’re a fan of the My Hero Academia anime that dreams of attending U.A. High School, you can work on your hero training in these new high top sneakers, which are based on the look of U.A High’s training uniform. They can be ordered right here Hot Topic for only $39.90 in men’s sizes 6 – 12, and keep in mind that they are an online exclusive. Grab a pair in your size before they sell out. A matching mini backpack is also available for $39.92 (20% off).

Now that we’ve got you properly dressed, it’s time to begin your training. Fortunately, this new My Hero Academia edition of Monopoly can help…

Indee, Monopoly recently went Plus Ultra with a version based on the wildly popular My Hero Academia anime, and it definitely puts a Quirky spin on the classic board game. The goal is to build your own team of heroes from the students and faculty of Class 1-A, and engage in a “real-life battle simulation that will hone your buying, selling, and trading Quirks”.

You can grab a copy of My Hero Academia Monopoly on Amazon right now for $39.93. It’s also available from Hot Topic for the same price if you want to get the shoes and the game in one go. The features of the game include the following:

A custom-illustrated gameboard features 22 spaces named after Class 1-A standouts, including Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, and more—each with their own Title Deed card and property value.

Invest in these students as well as our notable faculty members: Eraserhead, Recovery Girl, Present Mic, and Midnight, in order to display Rewards and Trophies that will indebt opponents for occupying your spaces.

Go Beyond! and Plus Ultra! cards provide fortuitous occasions that can either be advantageous, or an obstacle, to your standing.

Prepare to be taxed by Battle Lost or Ambush mishaps that will cost you progress.

Consider relying on Endeavor and Backdraft to multiply your effect on the competition.

The tokens include: Eraserhead’s Visor, Grenade Glove, Deku’s Mask, Dummy Bomb, Shigaraki’s Hand, and UA Sigil

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

