My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Finally Shows Off Aizawa in the Pro Hero Field

Eraserhead, one of My Hero Academia’s most iconic characters and titular teacher of the original series’s Class 1-A, is getting to show off his pro-hero skills in episode 2 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Episode 1 ended with one of the vigilantes, Knuckleduster, being confronted by none other than Aizawa, aka Eraserhead. Much of the My Hero fanbase has wanted to see Aizawa performing his day-to-day hero work and has finally gotten to see the cool-headed character perform his heroic duties, even if it is technically his day off.

Episode 2 starts exactly where we left off with Aizawa confronting Knuckleduster right before he knuckledusts somebody. The hero steps in and uses his scarf to wrap up the vigilante’s arm and pull him away. Knuckleduster immediately goes on the offensive and begins an attack on the hero. The ensuing scuffle has all of the Aizawa acrobatics a fan could want and even a minor team-up after three “Instant Villains” attack Koichi. Eraserhead shows just what separates him and the vigilantes as he handles the problem swiftly, but he commends the vigilante and warns him to be careful of crossing the line from vigilante to villain.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Gave Fans Their First Look at Aizawa in His True Element

As Aizawa repeatedly mentions, it is his day off, and he even has a bag of groceries to tend to in between the episodes’ confrontations. As the first portion of the episode, the showdown between Eraserhead and Knuckleduster shows off both characters’ strengths as Aizawa expertly evades our vigilante while activating his Erasure quirk. Something is quickly and very clearly off for Aizawa, and he soon realizes that the man he’s facing off against doesn’t have durability boosted by a quirk but is, instead, simply that durable and hard-headed.

Upon realizing that Knuckleduster wasn’t illegally using his quirk, Aizawa prepares to leave and make a formal report to the police about the suspicious quirkless vigilante. However, Aizawa is then compelled to aid the trio in the face-off against the “instant villains” and the giant on a quirk-fueled rampage.

Aizawa Witnesses the Vigilantes’ Brand of Heroism

After Aizawa decides to help the vigilantes, the episode cuts back to Pop Step and Koichi, who are chasing down the suspicious businessman while being pursued by the three instant villains. Hot on the businessman’s tail, he takes the quirk-enhancing drug Trigger and becomes a gigantic version of himself, terrorizing the city block. After grabbing Pop Step, the giant villain drops her, causing Koichi to have his first great moment of heroism, where he swiftly scaled a building using his gliding quirk to launch himself at her and give her a jumping platform to activate her quirk. Koichi then glides along the giant’s palm and instinctively jumps towards the trash bags back on the ground to escape the villain.

The gigantified villain begins to shrink, and Shota Aizawa is finally on the scene and makes quick work of the villain, shutting his quirk off entirely with Erasure and wrapping the villain up in his scarf. Aizawa ensures the villains are all apprehended by the authorities and then retrieves his groceries before confronting Knuckleduster one last time before heading home. Eraserhead thanks Knuckleduster for the assistance, but reminds him that vigilantism falls outside of the law. Knuckleduster appears to take the hero with a grain of salt, reminding him that heroes need guys like him who are sometimes willing to step out of line.