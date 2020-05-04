My Hero Academia Fan-Art Shows Love to the Series' Best Vigilante

✖

Kohei Horikoshi has created such a rich universe with My Hero Academia that the main series is full of characters that would flourish in a spin-off series. The franchise is so vast, however, that one of the actual spin-offs running at the moment follows a new set of characters several years before the events of the main series. Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follows a group of characters who have decided to protect people outside of the proper hero system as fans of the series continue to wish for a full animated take on the series in the future.

Much of this is due to how great the Vigilantes characters look in color, and one example from artist macinatorinator shared with fans on Reddit takes one of Koichi's best panels from the series and gives it a slick makeover. Seeing how far Koichi has come throughout the spin-off thus far is just begging for the illegal hero to get far more attention than he does now.

In the series, Koichi Haimawari takes to the street as the vigilante hero The Crawler. Beginning pretty small in scale by just doing good deeds around his neighborhood, eventually Koichi gets wrapped up in several major battles against the criminal underworld in his city. Because he lives in a seedier area that isn't to popular with the professional heroes, he and his other vigilante accomplices are sometimes the only ones around who can help when things get tough.

Through the spin-off we have gotten a much different perspective on the clean cut hero world of the main series. As often hinted at by Horikoshi, the universe of the series has a lot more darker elements and problems than you would expect by its bright and shiny exterior. There's a class system in place, and Koichi has worked his way through many situations that those around him didn't expect to simply because he doesn't have the professional training.

Are you currently caught up with the latest chapters of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? How do you feel about Koichi Haimawari as a main character? Would you want to see him pop up in the main series someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

