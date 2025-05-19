My Hero Academia Just Got Its Best Fight by A One Piece Animator

While the manga’s ending in August of last year left a huge My Hero Academia-shaped hole in fans’ hearts ever since, the series’ new spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has been successfully filling this void for the last few weeks. Despite not being created by Kohei Horikoshi, Vigilantes has managed to capture the same magic of the original series with a lovable new cast, gorgeous art, and, not to mention, stunning fights. If that weren’t enough to convince you to give Vigilantes a chance already, the anime just dropped what is arguably its best fight yet, and it’s animated by a famous One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen animator.

Episode 6 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes sees Stendhal turn his sights to Soga Kugisaki as well as Koichi, who steps in to defend Soga. However, when Koichi is rendered powerless by Stendhal’s quirk, Bloodcurdle, Knuckleduster steps in to save the day with this gorgeous, fast-paced exchange of blows animated by none other than One Piece animator Vincent Chansard, whose portfolio includes fan-favorite matchups such as Zoro vs. King, Garp vs. Kuzan. Shanks vs. Kid, as well as the highlight match between Sukuna and Mahoraga in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

One Piece Animator Vincent Chansard Leaves His Mark on My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Across his work on series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Boruto, and even Mob Psycho 100, Vicent Chansard has made quite a name for himself not just within the anime industry but also among fans of the medium with his cuts known for being insanely over the top and immediately recognizable. While Chansard’s cut in Episode 6 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes isn’t as over the top in comparison, it brilliantly expands what in the manga is essentially just a couple of panels into a beautiful 20-second sequence.

Make no mistake, Chansard’s style and influence on the episode are still very clear, even from a mundane close-up shot of Stendhal’s sword at the beginning of the fight, which looks like a shot straight out of One Piece. While this isn’t the first time Vincent Chansard has been brought into the My Hero Academia franchise, this episode in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might be his most distinctive work for the franchise to date, and hopefully this opens the door to seeing more of Chansard not just in Vigilantes but also My Hero Academia’s upcoming final season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes can be streamed on Crunchyroll.