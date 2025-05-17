My Hero Academia Preview Finally Brings In Tsukauchi’s Sister

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has reached the halfway point of its run through the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the preview for the next episode teases that the anime is finally going to debut Detective Tsukauchi’s sister. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been showcasing a special look at the My Hero Academia world as fans are getting ready to see a much darker look at things before Deku and the Class 1-A members enroll in U.A. Academy. This also means fans are getting to see new sides of each of the characters from the main series that don’t get a lot of spotlight either.

One of the characters already getting an expanded look has been Detective Tsukauchi, who had been mostly on the sidelines in the main My Hero Academia series until the later arcs threw the entirety of Japan into chaos. It turns out that he has a sister named Makoto, and she’ll be making her debut in the next episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as teased by the preview that you can check out in the video above. You can also get a much closer look at her character design for the anime below too.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7 is titled “Makoto/Truth” and will be making its debut on Monday, May 19th in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories when it hits. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Koichi’s vigilante activities have put his university credits in danger! His smart senior, Makoto, extends a helping hand to him. As a thank you, he becomes Makoto’s bodyguard for his research, but the research topic is, of all things, ‘Naruhata’s Vigilantes’?! Will Koichi be able to carry out his role as bodyguard without revealing his true identity?”

Makoto will be voiced by Asami Seto when she makes her debut in the new My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and she marks a major turning point for Koichi and the others moving forward. Much like how their vigilante activity has started taking a more dangerous turn with run ins with Stendhal (before he becomes Hero Killer Stain), Makoto is about to bring a lot more attention to Koichi and the others as they’ll be dealing with even bigger hero focused problems.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been a relatively quiet hit as while My Hero Academia fans can’t wait to see the main TV anime series return for new episodes later this Fall, this spinoff has been largely ignored because it seems to different from that main anime. But as fans have seen through the episodes so far, Vigilantes not only has a lot of direct connections to how things play out for Deku and the others years later, but is starting to build to a compelling story in its own right.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is only going to get more intense as the episodes continue as we’ll get more direct lead-in to events that happen years later in the main series, and even more heroes who will be joining the fray. Makoto kicks off a new wave of bigger problems for Koichi and the others as she opens up a whole new side of the world for the vigilantes, and that’s going to be an exciting prospect to keep up with as fans wait for My Hero Academia‘s final season to premiere some time later this October.