Shonen Jump Wants to Know Your Favorite My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Characters

Viz Media and Shonen Jump want to know your favorite characters from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! Ever since My Hero Academia's official spin-off series began, fans have gotten to see an entirely different look at Kohei Horikoshi's world of superheroes. The spin-off from Hideyuki Furuhashi and Beten Court revealed a look at this world several years before the events of the main series, and has evolved into a completely different beast as it finds its way towards a potential finale now that it had crossed over an impressive 100 chapter publication milestone.

With as many things that have happened over the course of the series, fans are bound to have formed attachments to all sorts of characters. Now Shonen Jump and Viz Media want to know who your favorites are as they have launched a new popularity poll for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Running from now, results from the poll will be posted on Friday, August 27th at noon pacific, you can check out the link here to cast your vote for your favorites!

Show love for your favorite character in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga popularity poll! Vote now! https://t.co/hYorJOEL1H pic.twitter.com/41iHuGIqcT — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 19, 2021

Not only has My Hero Academia: Vigilantes evolved into an impressive series in its own right as it follows Koichi Haimawari becoming an unlicensed superhero, but over its publication fans have seen how important it is to the main series. This is especially true now that the My Hero Academia anime has even adapted some of its events in the fifth season recently as well. One of this series' major arcs was all about Shota Aizawa's past, and this spin-off is the only way to get the full version of this story.

As Koichi begins to face tougher and tougher foes, he's come across some major villains from the main series like All For One and fans have gotten to see how some of those villainous elements like the Nomu originally began. It's becoming even more crucial to filling out the the My Hero Academia world as a whole, and hopefully it'll get a full anime due someday. But what do you think?

How are you liking My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Who is your favorite character in the series?