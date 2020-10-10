My Hero Academia: What Would Happen If Bakugo Does Die?

✖

Bakugo is one of the strongest and most important players in the UA Academy body of students in Class 1-A, proving himself to be more than just Midoriya's bully in the anime and manga installments of My Hero Academia, but with the latest chapters of the manga putting his status into question, we thought now would be as good a time as any to dissect what the franchise might look like were he to die. The explosive hero has come a long way since his introduction in the series, but perhaps it is time for Bakugo to pass from this mortal coil.

As folks following the manga know, Bakugo recently took a terrible injury in the battle against Shigaraki following his inheriting of All For One, pushing himself in front of an attack that was meant for Deku. It was an amazing callback to the first episode of the series, in which Midoriya had done the same for his bully, having no Quirk of his own at the time. If there was ever going to be a time for Bakugo to die, this certainly seems like the moment that would work best in a symbolic way considering the hot tempered hero has truly come full circle when it comes to putting others before himself.

(Photo: Toho Animation)

First off, if Bakugo were to die, we would imagine that there would be more than a few fans of Kohei Horikoshi's epic Shonen series that would find themselves heartbroken. Bakugo himself, thanks to his Quirk and his unique personality, has become a fan favorite and beloved by anime fans since the series began.

From a story standpoint, this would make complete sense for Bakugo to die at this point. His character has hit a new level on a number of fronts, finally burying his hatred of Deku completely and sacrificing his life for that of his rival's. Of course, losing Bakugo would be a major hit for Class 1-A, as the explosive crime fighter is far and away one of the strongest students of UA Academy. Having won the Sports Festival and proving to be stronger than even Todoroki, Bakugo would be a loss for both the heroes and the audience following along with the events of My Hero Academia!

Do you think that Bakugo should die in My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!