My Hero Academia Topples Twitter's Trends with Bakugo Rumor
My Hero Academia has millions of fans around the world, and a lot of them will do anything to protect Bakugo. The hero-in-training is certainly rough around the edges, but Bakugo has come a long way since middle school. Despite his difficult past with Izuku, the friends are on a path towards reconciliation, but the manga may throw a wrench in those plans. After all, Bakugo is taking over Twitter's trending topics today, and it is all thanks to a rumor regarding chapter 285.
So you have been warned! There are potentially major spoilers for My Hero Academia below. You must proceed with caution!
According to the latest Internet gossip, a set of leaks has gone live for My Hero Academia chapter 285. Shueisha will not put out the official chapter until Sunday for Stateside readers, but a majority of the fandom appears to be putting stock in these new rumors. And if they are true, then Bakugo has put his life on the line to rescue Deku.
We won't go into specifics of the rumor here as you can find them - well - all over Twitter. Just as in the slides below, fans are rightfully freaking out about the alleged leaks and their impact on the story's future. After all, Izuku is the main hero of the manga, but All Might and Bakugo have become key characters in their own right. The removal of Bakugo from My Hero Academia would be like if Naruto cut out Sasuke, and that is pretty much unimaginable.
For now, fans will need to seek comfort from one another online until chapter 285 debuts for real. Creator Kohei Horikoshi certainly knows how to tug on heartstrings with his updates, but as it stands, this leak might be the most trying one yet for fans to endure.
What do you make of these trending topics? Are you on edge for this new My Hero Academia chapter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
No Quitters Here
BAKUGOU TOP 10 HOLY SHIT YALL pic.twitter.com/o8dujec1AQ— soap | cloudytwt☁️ eggtwt🥚 (@soapytortilla) September 24, 2020
A Friendly Reminder
bakugou is a lot of people’s comfort characters, if u’re making fun of them for “overreacting” over a possible death then shut the f-ck up and keep that to yourself hello???— ً BNHA 285: BKG RISING (@goodbyeanitwt) September 24, 2020
A Solid Strategy
if kacchan is bakugou’s hero name I will work my way up to become the head editor for bnha at shonen jump just so I could have horikoshi change it— lilly @ bnha 285 (@IZUMIDORlYA) September 19, 2020
What They Said
#bnha285 ///
hope = bakugou is the most popular character, the MOST COMPLEX, bakugou has so much left to go in terms of development do not say this is the ultimate sacrifice we need to see him do more what with everythin that’s been set up for him so far. HE’LL STAY. HE HAS TO— bin | bakugou mīles (@libelluleluci) September 24, 2020
It Could Happen
i cannot begin to explain how serious i am when i say i will throw the entire series away if bakugou’s hero name ends up being kacchan— mei @ bnha 285 (@kingtododeku) September 24, 2020
Snap 'Em Up
KACCHAN TRENDING GET THE CAMERAS pic.twitter.com/hXRhjAMIbU— c BNHA 285 (@DAB1HAWK) September 24, 2020
Appropriate Answer
HE SAID HIS BODY MOVED ON HIS OWN??? BAKUGOU IS FINALLY A HERO IM GONNA VOMIT EVERYWHERE !!! pic.twitter.com/yR6GeyYdqk— anna シ | bnha 285 spoilers (@KATSUBAB) September 24, 2020
Mirror Mirror
BAKUGOU’S BODY MOVED ON ITS OWN TO PROTECT DEKU IS LITERALLY THE PARALLEL FROM CHAPTER 1 NO I'M NOT CRYING pic.twitter.com/mo0D62d8xV— gobo | umibe no etranger lockdown (@makoharubfs) September 24, 2020
It's Happening
BAKUGOU’S BODY MOVED ON ITS OWN TO PROTECT DEKU pic.twitter.com/8l7F99AS7G— kat ♡ (@bakuweed) September 24, 2020
Take It All
Me at Horikoshi’s doorstep begging him to keep deku and bakugou safe #BNHA285 #MHA285 pic.twitter.com/2cfR1mZdgz— ♡ (@menarix1) September 24, 2020