My Hero Academia Topples Twitter's Trends with Bakugo Rumor

My Hero Academia has millions of fans around the world, and a lot of them will do anything to protect Bakugo. The hero-in-training is certainly rough around the edges, but Bakugo has come a long way since middle school. Despite his difficult past with Izuku, the friends are on a path towards reconciliation, but the manga may throw a wrench in those plans. After all, Bakugo is taking over Twitter's trending topics today, and it is all thanks to a rumor regarding chapter 285.

So you have been warned! There are potentially major spoilers for My Hero Academia below. You must proceed with caution!

According to the latest Internet gossip, a set of leaks has gone live for My Hero Academia chapter 285. Shueisha will not put out the official chapter until Sunday for Stateside readers, but a majority of the fandom appears to be putting stock in these new rumors. And if they are true, then Bakugo has put his life on the line to rescue Deku.

We won't go into specifics of the rumor here as you can find them - well - all over Twitter. Just as in the slides below, fans are rightfully freaking out about the alleged leaks and their impact on the story's future. After all, Izuku is the main hero of the manga, but All Might and Bakugo have become key characters in their own right. The removal of Bakugo from My Hero Academia would be like if Naruto cut out Sasuke, and that is pretty much unimaginable.

For now, fans will need to seek comfort from one another online until chapter 285 debuts for real. Creator Kohei Horikoshi certainly knows how to tug on heartstrings with his updates, but as it stands, this leak might be the most trying one yet for fans to endure.

What do you make of these trending topics? Are you on edge for this new My Hero Academia chapter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.