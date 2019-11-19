My Hero Academia Star Explains Why Kirishima Had to Save Bakugo from All For One

My Hero Academia has a lot of fan favorite characters to juggle around, so there’s a lot of pairing and teaming up in order to give as many characters as much screen time as possible. One of the fan-favorite pairings has always been between Katsuki Bakuko and Eijiro Kirishima, who formed a quick and hearty trust as Kirishima refused to back down from Bakugo’s prickly personality. They clearly have a lot of respect towards one another was heroes on the rise, which made it all the more perfect when Kirishima was the one who saved Bakugo from All For One.

This was a huge moment in Season 3, and the voice behind Kirishima, Toshiki Masuda, recently spoke about why Kirishima needed to be the one to save Bakugo in an interview for the series’ official website (thanks to translations from @aitaikimochi on Twitter).

As Masuda explains, Kirishima’s one of the few people Bakugo has acknowledged, but Kirishima didn’t see himself as on the same level, “…I was also surprised as Kirishima said, with an unexpected, ‘Me?’ In regards to Bakugo, Kirishima thinks, ‘This guy is amazing,’ but if he compares himself to others, he probably finds himself dull.”

But Masuda asserts that Bakugo felt much differently, “On the other hand, Bakugo probably thinks that, compared to his other classmates, Kirishima is the one who’s ‘got guts,’ and that’s why he acknowledges him. I think that’s the reason why he took Kirishima’s hand in that scene.” This is what Izuku Midoriya asserts in the official series, and this pep talk is what helps Kirishima make the decision to go along with Midoriya’s crazy plan.

This moment in the third season brought the two of them closer together than ever before, and it’s here that fans of the duo were given a confirmation of the sturdy trust and bond between them. Bakugo is willing to put his life in Kirishima’s hands, and Kirishima is willing to put himself on the line for Bakugo in very much the same way. But now as the series continues, there are going to be even more challenges for the both of them to overcome together.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.