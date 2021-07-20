My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission Shares First Look at Amajiki

✖

My Hero Academia might be in the middle of its fifth season for its anime, but the Shonen franchise from Kohei Horikoshi is also giving fans the third feature-length film in the franchise via World Heroes Mission which will hit theaters in Japan later this summer. With this next installment featuring the young heroes of Class 1-A joining forces with professional heroes from Japan and around the world, it's no surprise to see that Amajiki, aka Suneater of the Big Three is set to have a role to play as a new cult has nefarious plans set into action.

Suneater hasn't had a major role to play in the fifth season of the anime series, following his dynamic entry in the fourth season wherein he assisted in fighting against Overhaul and his scores of nefarious yakuza who were looking to change the world of hero society. While Amajiki played a slight role in the premiere episode of Season Five, joining Nejire and Lemillion in helping to train Class 1-A prior to the Joint Training Exercise Arc, he might not appear as the season moves toward focusing on the villains in the Meta Liberation Army Arc, but it definitely seems as if 2021 isn't through with the young hero with the bizarre Quirk.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this new look at Tamaki, using his Quirk to exhibit his unique power set which allows him to exhibit the powers of the food he had eaten that day, making Suneater's abilities change on a regular basis depending on his diet:

The upcoming third movie in the series will focus on the Three Musketeers of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they attempt to defeat a new cult that sees Quirks as banes to humanity, with Midoriya himself now dealing with being framed for mass murder. With promotional material showing that the students of UA Academy will be joined in this battle by nearly every hero that has appeared in the story so far, it's clear that hero society is taking this new threat extremely seriously.

What role do you think Suneater will play in this upcoming film?