My Hero Academia: You're Next Will Not Star a Class 1-A Fave

My Hero Academia's fourth feature-length film is going to leave one of the biggest Class 1-A students out of the fight against Dark Might.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to take Japan by storm when it arrives in theaters on August 2nd. While the fourth movie of the shonen franchise will be introducing a new villain to take on Class 1-A, said antagonist will be sporting a familiar look. "Dark Might" is the physical doppelganger of All Might who still has several secrets that he is keeping close to his chest. As Deku's class prepares for war, it appears that promotional material for the film might be leaving out one of UA Academy's most recognizable students in the upcoming battle.

Warning. To further explain why one Class 1-A student is missing from the fourth film, we'll need to address spoilers for My Hero Academia's seventh season so be forewarned. In a promotional image for the upcoming movie, one student is missing from Class 1-A's roster. Aoyama, aka Can't Stop Twinkling, was revealed to be a traitor that was feeding information to All For One during the anime's seventh season and it seems that this event is taken into account when it comes to You're Next.

You're Next Aoyama

Each movie in My Hero Academia's franchise takes place inside the series' continuity, with characters and events referenced in the manga and anime adaptation. For You're Next, it has yet to be revealed if the movie takes place before or after the fight against All For One, though that's sure to at least get a mention when the movie lands in Japan this August.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

If you want to learn more about the fourth film of the superhero shonen franchise, here's how My Hero Academia: You're Next describes its story, "An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki's retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a "symbol of peace" stood before Izuku and his friends..."

What do you think of Can't Stop Twinkling sitting out of the fourth film in My Hero Academia's run? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Class 1-A.