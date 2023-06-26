My Next Life as a Villainess Movie Reveals Release Date With First Trailer, Poster

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! is coming back with its very first movie, and has set a release date for the My Next Life as a Villainess movie with its very first trailer and poster! The anime adaptation taking on Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's original My Next Life as a Villainess light novels released two successful seasons before wrapping up its run back in 2021. It was then announced that the anime franchise would continue not with a potential third season as many fans were hoping, but a new feature film project instead.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! first announced its movie project a couple of years ago, but now fans have finally gotten the first look at what to expect from the franchise's theatrical debut with the very first trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and poster for the movie. Featuring a returning cast and staff seen in the first two seasons of the anime, the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom movie will be hitting theaters across Japan on December 8th. Check out the poster below:

How to Watch the My Next Life as a Villainess Movie

Original series writer Satoru Yamaguchi wrote an original story for the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom movie Keisuke Inoue directing the film for Silver Link, Megumi Shimizu and Megumu Sasamo serving as writers, and Miwa Oshima providing the character designs. Releasing in Japan on December 8th, there is unfortunately no international release plans announced for the My Next Life as a Villainess movie as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with both seasons of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! before the new movie hits, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll!

They tease the anime as such, "Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life... but she's been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist's romances! The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She'll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!"

How do you feel about this first look at the My Next Life as a Villainess movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!